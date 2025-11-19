Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,152,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 28,257 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.55% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $165,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTSI shares. Zacks Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $158.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, November 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.44.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $158.22 on Wednesday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.00 and a 52 week high of $179.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of -156.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $261.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 150,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total transaction of $19,920,650.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,584,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,711,359.03. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,793,190 shares of company stock worth $250,901,638. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

