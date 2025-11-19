Golar LNG Limited $GLNG Shares Acquired by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 22.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 258,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,155 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $10,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,682,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,276,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,468,000 after purchasing an additional 966,692 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,975,000. Two Seas Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,601,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 680.0% in the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 390,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,816,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG Price Performance

NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $37.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.57. Golar LNG Limited has a 12 month low of $29.56 and a 12 month high of $45.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -530.35 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is presently 175.44%.

Several research firms recently commented on GLNG. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 target price on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Monday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Golar LNG in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on Golar LNG

Golar LNG Company Profile

(Free Report)

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.