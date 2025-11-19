Golar LNG Limited $GLNG Stake Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,963 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Golar LNG worth $11,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 856 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Golar LNG in a report on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research cut Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Golar LNG currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.42.

Golar LNG Stock Performance

GLNG opened at $37.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -530.35 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day moving average of $40.57. Golar LNG Limited has a 52-week low of $29.56 and a 52-week high of $45.98.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.44%.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

