Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) vs. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Financial Analysis

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) and Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Travelzoo and Groupon”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travelzoo $89.92 million 0.83 $13.56 million $0.64 10.72 Groupon $496.09 million 1.39 -$59.03 million ($3.49) -4.85

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Travelzoo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Groupon. Groupon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Travelzoo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

27.4% of Travelzoo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Groupon shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.2% of Travelzoo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.7% of Groupon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Travelzoo and Groupon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travelzoo 8.66% 2,072.58% 15.50% Groupon -1.89% -19.61% -1.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Travelzoo and Groupon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travelzoo 0 2 3 0 2.60 Groupon 2 1 4 0 2.29

Travelzoo presently has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 184.26%. Groupon has a consensus target price of $29.80, suggesting a potential upside of 76.23%. Given Travelzoo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Travelzoo is more favorable than Groupon.

Volatility and Risk

Travelzoo has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Groupon has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Travelzoo beats Groupon on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters. The company's Travelzoo website and newsletters include local deals and getaways listings that allow members to purchase vouchers for offers from local businesses, such as spas, hotels, and restaurants; Jack's Flight Club, a subscription service that provides members with information about exceptional airfares; and Travelzoo Network, a network of third-party websites that list travel deals published by the company. It serves airlines, hotels, cruise lines, vacations packagers, tour operators, destinations, car rental companies, travel agents, theater and performing arts groups, restaurants, spas, and activity companies. Travelzoo Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites. The company was formerly known as ThePoint.com, Inc. and changed its name to Groupon, Inc. in October 2008. Groupon, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

