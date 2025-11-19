HC Wainwright Issues Optimistic Forecast for Savara Earnings

Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2029 earnings per share estimates for shares of Savara in a report released on Thursday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Savara’s current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share.
Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01).
Savara Price Performance
Shares of SVRA opened at $4.17 on Monday. Savara has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $848.46 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVRA. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Savara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Savara by 52.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savara during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Savara during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Savara by 930.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.
About Savara
Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.
