Head to Head Comparison: PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) & Marine Products (NYSE:MPX)

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Get Free Report) and PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.9% of Marine Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of PLBY Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.2% of Marine Products shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.3% of PLBY Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Marine Products and PLBY Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marine Products 1 0 0 0 1.00 PLBY Group 1 0 1 1 2.67

Risk & Volatility

PLBY Group has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.51%. Given PLBY Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PLBY Group is more favorable than Marine Products.

Marine Products has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PLBY Group has a beta of 2.46, meaning that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marine Products and PLBY Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marine Products $227.67 million 1.27 $17.85 million $0.37 22.39 PLBY Group $119.51 million 1.52 -$79.40 million ($0.33) -5.12

Marine Products has higher revenue and earnings than PLBY Group. PLBY Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marine Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Marine Products and PLBY Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marine Products 6.26% 10.98% 7.98% PLBY Group -24.10% N/A -8.22%

Summary

Marine Products beats PLBY Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sport boat and sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats. It also provides center and dual consoles, and Cayman Bay Boats under the Robalo brand name. The company sells its products to a network of domestic and international independent authorized dealers. Marine Products Corporation was founded in 1965 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Marine Products Corporation operates as a subsidiary of LOR, Inc.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc. operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance. It also owns and operates digital commerce retail platforms, such as playboy.com, honeybirdette.com, yandy.com, and loversstores.com; and Honey Birdette and Lovers retail stores. In addition, the company licenses Playboy name, Rabbit Head Design, and other trademarks and related properties; and programming content to cable television operators and direct-to-home satellite television operators. Further, the company business covers the subscription sale of playboyplus.com and playboy.tv, which are online content platforms. It offers its products under its flagship brand Playboy. PLBY Group, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

