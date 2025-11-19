Head to Head Survey: Cabot (NYSE:CBT) vs. Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY)

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) and Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Cabot pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Mitsubishi Chemical pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Cabot pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mitsubishi Chemical pays out 123.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cabot has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Cabot is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cabot and Mitsubishi Chemical”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot $3.71 billion 0.87 $380.00 million $6.01 10.04 Mitsubishi Chemical $28.94 billion 0.27 $297.13 million $0.61 44.34

Cabot has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mitsubishi Chemical. Cabot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mitsubishi Chemical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Cabot shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Cabot shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cabot and Mitsubishi Chemical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot 2 2 1 0 1.80 Mitsubishi Chemical 0 0 0 0 0.00

Cabot presently has a consensus price target of $74.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.58%. Given Cabot’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cabot is more favorable than Mitsubishi Chemical.

Risk and Volatility

Cabot has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitsubishi Chemical has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cabot and Mitsubishi Chemical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot 11.14% 25.68% 10.92% Mitsubishi Chemical 0.62% 0.98% 0.38%

Summary

Cabot beats Mitsubishi Chemical on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions. The company also provides specialty carbons for use in inks, coatings, plastics, adhesives, toners, batteries, and displays; conductive additives and fumed alumina used in lead acid and lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles; fumed silica used in adhesives, sealants, cosmetics, batteries, inks, toners, silicone elastomers, coatings, polishing slurries, and pharmaceuticals; and fumed alumina for use in various products, including inkjet media, lighting, coatings, cosmetics, and polishing slurries. In addition, it offers aerogel, a hydrophobic, silica-based particle to use in various thermal insulation and specialty chemical applications; masterbatch and conductive compound products that are used in automotive, industrial, packaging, infrastructure, agriculture, consumer products, and electronics industries; and inkjet colorants for inkjet printing applications. The company sells its products through distributors and sales representatives in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Cabot Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Mitsubishi Chemical

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. It operates in five segments: Specialty Materials, Industrial Gases, Health Care, MMA, and Basic Materials. The Specialty Materials segment offers performance polymers, soarnol, gohsenol, sustainable polymers, and engineering plastics; coating materials, additives, and fines; packaging, industrial and medical, acetyl, and polyester films; engineering shapes and solutions, carbon fiber and composite materials, and fibers; aqua, life, and infrastructure solutions; and semiconductor, electronics, and battery materials. The Industrial Gases segment provides industrial gases. The Health Care segment offers ethical pharmaceuticals. The MMA segment provides methyl methacrylate (MMA) and polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA). The Basic Materials segment offers basic petrochemicals, polyolefins, and basic chemical derivatives, as well as carbon products. The company provides engineering, transportation, and warehousing services. Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

