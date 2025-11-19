HP Inc. $HPQ Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,481 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,962 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HP by 492.6% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in HP in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in HP by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In related news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 18,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total value of $506,133.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 169 shares in the company, valued at $4,711.72. This represents a 99.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $920,471.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3 shares in the company, valued at $80.55. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Stock Performance

HP stock opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $39.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.48.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. HP had a negative return on equity of 262.03% and a net margin of 4.83%.The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on HP from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC set a $30.00 price target on shares of HP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

