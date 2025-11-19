Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,765,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,670,246,000 after buying an additional 122,990 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 12.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,797,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,822,000 after buying an additional 415,982 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,528,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,072,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,994,000 after buying an additional 13,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,034,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,683,000 after purchasing an additional 91,359 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America upgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI set a $265.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $258.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $264.69.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $241.90 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.66 and a 52-week high of $279.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 93.26% and a net margin of 19.05%.The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.46%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total value of $1,803,074.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,035.12. The trade was a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela B. Strobel sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total transaction of $373,025.25. Following the sale, the director owned 39,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,625,817.25. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

