Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW Shares Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,797,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,822,000 after acquiring an additional 415,982 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.3% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 13.4% during the second quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total transaction of $1,803,074.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,035.12. This trade represents a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela B. Strobel sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total transaction of $373,025.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 39,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,625,817.25. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ITW shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $298.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $258.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $264.69.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $241.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.66 and a twelve month high of $279.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 93.26% and a net margin of 19.05%.The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.46%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

