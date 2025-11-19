International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Purchased by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Whelan Financial lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 1,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 3.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of IBM opened at $290.24 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $206.19 and a fifty-two week high of $324.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $287.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.51. The firm has a market cap of $271.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 80.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

