Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCS Shares Bought by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,255 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 24,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 222,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after buying an additional 13,860 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 147,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 55,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 36,288 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCS opened at $20.58 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a $0.0759 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

