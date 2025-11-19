Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF $XSMO Position Raised by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $4,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSMO. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 48.8% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of XSMO opened at $69.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $53.89 and a 1-year high of $74.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.78.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

