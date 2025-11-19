iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,023 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.92 and a 200-day moving average of $82.69. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.67 and a twelve month high of $83.14.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.2627 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

