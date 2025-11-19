iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,023 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%
NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.92 and a 200-day moving average of $82.69. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.67 and a twelve month high of $83.14.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- What’s on the Thanksgiving Table? A Stock Pick for Every Course
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Why Home Depot’s Pain Could Be a Long-Term Investor’s Gain
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Qualcomm’s Bulls Are Running Out of Room to Be Wrong
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.