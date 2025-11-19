iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 35.1% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 125.3% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $144.42 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $105.18 and a 12-month high of $150.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.35 and its 200-day moving average is $138.71.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.3655 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

