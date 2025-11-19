iShares MBS ETF $MBB is Anfield Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Anfield Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 2.7% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. North Forty Two & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $540,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 52,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $95.06 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $96.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.342 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

