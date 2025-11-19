iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF $IMCV Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $1,899,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 74,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 170,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,618,000 after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IMCV opened at $78.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.69. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $81.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.72 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4212 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

