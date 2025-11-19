iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA Shares Sold by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

ITA opened at $202.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.07. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $129.14 and a one year high of $198.47.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

