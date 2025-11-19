iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF $IYC Shares Sold by Anfield Capital Management LLC

Anfield Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,593,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,737,000 after acquiring an additional 276,666 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2,406.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 189,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,751,000 after purchasing an additional 182,082 shares during the last quarter. Gimbal Financial purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,556,000. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 974,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,048,000 after buying an additional 140,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,866,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA IYC opened at $98.75 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.66 and a fifty-two week high of $106.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.56 and a 200-day moving average of $100.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.