iShares U.S. Energy ETF $IYE Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 131.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,486,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,308,000 after purchasing an additional 33,368 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 367,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,116,000 after buying an additional 17,249 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $8,796,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 185,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Consulting LLC now owns 129,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares during the period. 52.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $48.33 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.78.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

