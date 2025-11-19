iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF $IHE Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 38,678 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,468,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $848,000. Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter worth $602,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IHE opened at $81.86 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12-month low of $58.97 and a 12-month high of $82.23. The firm has a market cap of $658.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.64.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

