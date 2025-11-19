JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Stock Position Raised by DJE Kapital AG

DJE Kapital AG lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 603,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,261 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 4.3% of DJE Kapital AG’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. DJE Kapital AG’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $175,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 681,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,565,000 after purchasing an additional 268,977 shares during the period. Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd now owns 44,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,763,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the second quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,742,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 133.7% in the second quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 217,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,112,000 after acquiring an additional 124,546 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 63,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE JPM opened at $299.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.16 and a twelve month high of $322.25. The company has a market capitalization of $814.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $342.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Dbs Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $343.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.