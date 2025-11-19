Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Holdings Boosted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,496 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 10.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 187,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,629,000 after acquiring an additional 17,833 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $14,476,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $607,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. increased its stake in Lam Research by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 75,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Wealth Management Co LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC now owns 28,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $143.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $167.15.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LRCX. Oppenheimer set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $7,249,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 251,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,870,428.30. This trade represents a 17.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total value of $1,418,804.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 56,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,942,091.42. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 102,608 shares of company stock valued at $14,916,496 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

