Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Leidos were worth $4,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 3,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 704,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,012,000 after purchasing an additional 684,272 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $45,665,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Leidos by 262.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 459,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,005,000 after buying an additional 332,882 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Leidos by 7.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,416,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,065,000 after buying an additional 251,245 shares during the period. Finally, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $29,881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Leidos news, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 12,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,226,215.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,040.38. The trade was a 32.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $189.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.62 and a 52-week high of $205.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.95.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 33.02%. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.450-11.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.93%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LDOS. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Leidos from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.23.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

