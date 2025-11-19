Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC Shares Sold by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum comprises about 1.4% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $19,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 290.2% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 103.1% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 46.1% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 86.8% in the second quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MPC opened at $199.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.90. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a one year low of $115.10 and a one year high of $202.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.35.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.06 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 2.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.81%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $208.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.14.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

