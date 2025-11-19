Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC Shares Purchased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,443,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,118 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises 1.1% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $752,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.3%

MMC opened at $180.26 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.18 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $88.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.18.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total transaction of $4,334,896.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,681 shares in the company, valued at $18,031,597.65. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MMC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective (down from $243.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.63.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

