Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Match Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Match Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Match Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $31.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.35. Match Group has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $39.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 6th. Match Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.51%.

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 5,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $203,796.34. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,979.08. The trade was a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 6,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $245,043.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 23,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,964.80. The trade was a 21.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Match Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC increased its position in Match Group by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

