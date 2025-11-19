Meta Platforms, Inc. $META Shares Purchased by Bensler LLC

Bensler LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,776 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,063 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.46, for a total value of $3,085,695.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 6,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,214.56. This trade represents a 42.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.16, for a total value of $398,156.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 30,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,682,229.20. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,424 shares of company stock valued at $18,868,377. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META opened at $597.69 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $479.80 and a 1 year high of $796.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $707.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $706.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.03 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $920.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $837.00 to $802.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $915.00 to $850.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $827.60.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

