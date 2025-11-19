Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Shares Sold by Fiduciary Planning LLC

Fiduciary Planning LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,629 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.1% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.4% during the first quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Real Talk Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 922,524 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $457,119,000 after acquiring an additional 33,382 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,852 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $54,376,000 after acquiring an additional 40,860 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $675.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Arete Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $710.00 to $730.00 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (down previously from $560.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $643.00 to $648.00 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $632.05.

Shares of MSFT opened at $493.79 on Wednesday. Microsoft Corporation has a 52-week low of $344.79 and a 52-week high of $555.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $514.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $498.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $77.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total transaction of $19,967,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 461,597 shares in the company, valued at $239,402,668.08. This trade represents a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

