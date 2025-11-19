Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Stock

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.61.

PSTG stock opened at $82.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.51, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.98. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $100.59.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $763.77 million during the quarter. Pure Storage had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Equities analysts predict that Pure Storage will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $528,978.42. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 62,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,486,391.78. This represents a 8.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.59, for a total transaction of $9,159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,159,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 443,111 shares of company stock worth $36,793,439. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 53.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 76.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 9.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

