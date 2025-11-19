Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 11.4% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 227.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,259 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

MSI stock opened at $372.29 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $371.56 and a 12-month high of $503.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $439.65 and its 200 day moving average is $434.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market cap of $62.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

In other news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total value of $825,231.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,059,123.06. This trade represents a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.50, for a total transaction of $24,175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,693,556. This represents a 51.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,128 shares of company stock worth $70,431,641. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $465.00 price target (down previously from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $506.43.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

