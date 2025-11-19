New Mountain Finance Corporation $NMFC Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,602 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management raised its position in New Mountain Finance by 44.9% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 360.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the second quarter worth about $167,000. 32.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NMFC. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $11.75) on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Monday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on New Mountain Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer set a $11.00 price target on New Mountain Finance and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $10.17.

In other news, EVP Adam B. Weinstein bought 49,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $498,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 652,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,544,474.70. This represents a 8.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Klinsky bought 106,691 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $1,043,437.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,370,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,746,981.46. This trade represents a 2.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New Mountain Finance stock opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. New Mountain Finance Corporation has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $938.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.77.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $80.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.91 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 20.84%.The company’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Corporation will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is currently 196.92%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

