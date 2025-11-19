Noble Financial Predicts GoHealth FY2027 Earnings

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2025

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCOFree Report) – Analysts at Noble Financial issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GoHealth in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 14th. Noble Financial analyst P. Mccann forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.12) for the year. Noble Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for GoHealth’s current full-year earnings is ($5.50) per share.

GOCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

View Our Latest Report on GOCO

GoHealth Trading Down 3.3%

NASDAQ GOCO opened at $2.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.35. GoHealth has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $66.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.57.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $1.87. GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 26.95%.The firm had revenue of $34.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.36 million.

Institutional Trading of GoHealth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter worth $8,100,000. Redwood Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoHealth during the third quarter worth about $4,455,000. 4D Advisors LLC bought a new position in GoHealth in the first quarter worth about $1,840,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in GoHealth by 7.7% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 125,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GoHealth by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

About GoHealth

(Get Free Report)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company in the United States. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.