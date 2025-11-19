Noble Financial Predicts GoHealth FY2027 Earnings

Get GoHealth alerts:

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Free Report) – Analysts at Noble Financial issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GoHealth in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 14th. Noble Financial analyst P. Mccann forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.12) for the year. Noble Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for GoHealth’s current full-year earnings is ($5.50) per share.

GOCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

GoHealth Trading Down 3.3%

NASDAQ GOCO opened at $2.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.35. GoHealth has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $66.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.57.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $1.87. GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 26.95%.The firm had revenue of $34.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.36 million.

Institutional Trading of GoHealth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter worth $8,100,000. Redwood Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoHealth during the third quarter worth about $4,455,000. 4D Advisors LLC bought a new position in GoHealth in the first quarter worth about $1,840,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in GoHealth by 7.7% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 125,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GoHealth by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company in the United States. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

