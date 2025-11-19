Nokia Corporation $NOK Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,374,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150,212 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Nokia were worth $12,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in Nokia in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 7,046.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 763.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Nokia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 5.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on NOK. Northland Securities set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Santander cut shares of Nokia to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nokia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.87.

NOK stock opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. Nokia Corporation has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average is $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Nokia had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nokia Corporation will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

