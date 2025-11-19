Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS Holdings Raised by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,333 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $6,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 5,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 213 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $124.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.91. Northern Trust Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $81.62 and a fifty-two week high of $135.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 11.99%.The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 37.30%.

NTRS has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.46.

In other Northern Trust news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $128.57 per share, for a total transaction of $500,265.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,686 shares in the company, valued at $859,619.02. This represents a 139.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Landers sold 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.35, for a total transaction of $95,252.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,313 shares in the company, valued at $909,371.55. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

