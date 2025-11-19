NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Holdings Increased by Cornerstone Management Inc.

Cornerstone Management Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,685 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Cornerstone Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after buying an additional 382,231,120 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after acquiring an additional 103,889,872 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,826,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,163,288,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $181.36 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The company has a market cap of $4.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.35.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. President Capital raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. Arete boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $235.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.49.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

