NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Position Cut by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 4.3% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $31,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% during the first quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 50,469 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the second quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 81,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,301 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Arete lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, President Capital raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.49.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $181.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

