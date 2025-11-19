NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Acquired by Briaud Financial Planning Inc

Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,685 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 0.6% of Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. S&P Equity Research reissued a “positive” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $13,317,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,248,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,829,142,350.62. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.8%

NVDA stock opened at $181.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.35. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.NVIDIA’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.