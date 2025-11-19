NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 48.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,537 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 13,423 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after buying an additional 382,231,120 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,412,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896,735 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after acquiring an additional 103,889,872 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $15,089,414,000. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733,431 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI set a $261.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.49.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $13,317,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,248,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,829,142,350.62. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $181.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.35. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

