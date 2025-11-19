NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stake Reduced by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 718,046 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.3% of Carnegie Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $113,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Arete increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, S&P Equity Research restated a “positive” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.49.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $181.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.35. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

