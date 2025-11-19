OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.60.

OCFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Monday, October 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at $624,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,516,177 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $59,810,000 after buying an additional 61,515 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 11,987 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Third Avenue Management LLC lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 116,643 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 55,784 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. OceanFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $21.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.06.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $93.08 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

