OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.60.
OCFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Monday, October 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on OceanFirst Financial
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OceanFirst Financial
OceanFirst Financial Stock Up 2.6%
Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. OceanFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $21.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.06.
OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $93.08 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.
OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.
About OceanFirst Financial
OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OceanFirst Financial
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- What’s on the Thanksgiving Table? A Stock Pick for Every Course
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- Why Home Depot’s Pain Could Be a Long-Term Investor’s Gain
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Qualcomm’s Bulls Are Running Out of Room to Be Wrong
Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.