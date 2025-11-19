Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.97% from the company’s previous close.

PSTG has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.61.

Pure Storage Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $82.21 on Monday. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $100.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $763.77 million during the quarter. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 7,014 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $602,151.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 229,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,686,005.95. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.59, for a total value of $9,159,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,159,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 443,111 shares of company stock worth $36,793,439 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pure Storage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,203,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Pure Storage by 786.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,027,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,493 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,552,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,926,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,075,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

