O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Bought by Anfield Capital Management LLC

Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares during the quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,257.1% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 839.4% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $98.33 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 206.86%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.41 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $289,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,125 shares in the company, valued at $752,375. This represents a 27.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Truist Financial set a $109.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, October 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, September 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.89.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

