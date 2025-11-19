O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,502.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,467.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,152,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $824,934,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568,904 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,368.5% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 157,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,202,000 after buying an additional 146,845 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,398.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 43,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 40,535 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,414.2% during the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.89.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $98.33 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $108.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.25.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $289,375.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,375. The trade was a 27.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

