Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF $PSMR Shares Sold by Anfield Capital Management LLC

Anfield Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (BATS:PSMR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the period. Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swan Global Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF by 33.5% in the second quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC now owns 2,590,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,640,000 after purchasing an additional 649,938 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,139,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000.

BATS PSMR opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. Pacer Swan SOS Moderate has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.17 million, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.66.

The Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (PSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSMR was launched on Mar 31, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

