Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 256,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 171,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter.

COWZ opened at $58.20 on Wednesday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $61.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.27.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

