Packaging Corporation of America $PKG Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $4,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Corporation of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,437,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the second quarter worth about $892,000. ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,297,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 3.7% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 33,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 2.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Packaging Corporation of America news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 25,000 shares of Packaging Corporation of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total transaction of $5,399,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 437,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,460,526.66. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $262.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research downgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Packaging Corporation of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Packaging Corporation of America in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.17.

Shares of Packaging Corporation of America stock opened at $196.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.26. Packaging Corporation of America has a twelve month low of $172.71 and a twelve month high of $250.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.10). Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 10.18%.The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

