Plug Power, Inc. $PLUG Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 62,068 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,470,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 18,260 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 13.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 269,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 32,769 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 48.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 107,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 34,858 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 29.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,453 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 18,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plug Power

In other news, EVP Benjamin Haycraft sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 467,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,342.36. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLUG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $1.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.42.

Plug Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.28. Plug Power, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $4.58.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 292.84% and a negative return on equity of 90.22%. The firm had revenue of $177.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.41 million. Plug Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

