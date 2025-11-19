Prologis, Inc. $PLD Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,456,768,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Prologis by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,965,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,994,000 after buying an additional 1,146,454 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth $98,308,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,339,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,564,533,000 after buying an additional 869,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 18.4% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 3,449,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,905,000 after acquiring an additional 535,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,019. This trade represents a 9.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $2,783,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,090.62. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,013,665 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Stock Up 0.3%

PLD stock opened at $123.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.29. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $127.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.11.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 36.71%.The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, October 20th. Mizuho set a $118.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Prologis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.39.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

