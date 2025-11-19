Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,793 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $6,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,201,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 7.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 29.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,097,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 7.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $469.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Roth Capital set a $500.00 target price on Quanta Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $305.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Quanta Services from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $438.64.

Quanta Services Stock Up 2.9%

PWR stock opened at $439.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.97, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.08 and a 1-year high of $469.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $423.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $389.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. Research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 5.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 6,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.45, for a total transaction of $2,859,907.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,728.50. This represents a 69.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 7,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.08, for a total value of $3,413,850.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,960 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,756.80. The trade was a 27.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 32,002 shares of company stock valued at $14,295,857 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

